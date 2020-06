فرحان سعید کا جہانگیر خان کو خراج تحسین

View this post on Instagram

Very few sportspersons in Pakistan have redefined their sport not only at home but also aboard like the legendary Jahangir Khan to whom I pay tribute to today. The list of Jahangir sahab's achievements is endless. This #LivingLegend has won the World Open six times, and the British Open ten times. He was President of the World Squash Federation after which the post of 'Emeritus President' was created for him - an office he holds to this very day. In my few meetings with him, his grace has surprised me. Someone who has seen so much success over the decades and still holds records that haven't been broken, and is yet so humble. It is all due to Jahangir Khan and later Jansher Khan, that Pakistan's position in the world of Squash was unmatched for several decades. Thank you, Khan sahab - for me you personify an ideal combination of unmatched skill and immense determination. Your everlasting legacy is and will remain a gift for Pakistan. I invite you share your tributes to this sporting great which I hope he accepts as our token of gratitude for his contribution to the country. #jahangirkhan #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes