ماہرہ کو عید پر دادا، دادی کی یاد ستانے لگی

View this post on Instagram

Today I have really really missed my dada dadi. My old home, that feeling of excitement that I would get when Ama used to wake us up.. running upstairs to dadi to show her myself all dressed up. That tray - uff that tray.. my dadi used to set it up so beautifully! All of us cousins used to stand around waiting for our eidi. Today I give eidi.. I try to give it the same way my dadi used to give it to all of us. I think that’s the beauty of life - we pay it forward to our children and our loved ones Eid Mubarak to all celebrating