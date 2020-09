ایک ایسی سرزمین چاہتی ہوں جہاں ہر ایک کو انصاف ملے، نادیہ جمیل

View this post on Instagram

We want speedy REGULAR justice We want to glorify art, music, literature, nature, laughter, peace, not war, guns, gangs, abusive language, drugs, violence & cruelty. We want laws to be implemented for all! Rich, powerful, landed, criminals, murderers, drug lords, as well those who are not rich, have no lands and power to abuse, are all equally punished for their crimes. We want a land run by humanity & culture, not by politics, feudalism, nepotism, ostentatious money & greed. We want clean air, water, food for all living beings on our land. We want every Faith to be respected, every gender to be respected, every child to be safe. We want joy and health.. InshaAllah ️ #prayer