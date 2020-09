نادیہ جمیل پاکستانی ڈراما اسکرپٹس پر برہم

View this post on Instagram

Uff the amount of women getting beaten up, slapped, abused and dragged around in Pakistani TV plays, by men they are still desperate to stay with. What kind of message do these stories project?! Why would you stand outside your room all night in your wedding night, because he three you outbid the room and then profess your weepy, undying love in the next scene. Why why why? Why would you get slapped, smacked and cussed then sit weeping mascara over your face as you burn in love for your abuser?! Makes me physically ill. Too many TV plays wanting to see women as a victim and men their hero's. We are not victims. We are Alhamdolillah blessed by Allah with the capacity to respect our self. Can we see some of that self respect on TV please. Ugh ‍️‍️ #sayNOtoabuse #domesticviolence #womenempowerment