ہارون رشید نے مشک پوری ٹاپ پر بروس لی کو یاد کرلیا

Busting out some old martial arts moves, after ages, at the top of Mushkpuri peak. As a child I was inspired by Bruce Lee. I did years of Tae Kwon Do martial arts training, starting at the age of 9, off and on till about 16. At 16 my focus shifted more towards music, songwriting and my rock band, “Idiosyncrasies”. As a kid I used to practice my nun chuk moves often in the garden. I got to be very skilful and fast. In the second FAIL clip you can see that my left hand is more rusty than my right and the walking stick went flying off. #nunchuk #martialart #nunchucks #taekwondo #mushkpuri #Islamabad #pakistan #haroon #martialarts #hiking #martialartist #fail #batontwirling