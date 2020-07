فروا سے میری پہلی شادی ہے، ہارون رشید

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my gorgeous wife Farwa. This is the first time we are celebrating a birthday together as husband and wife. You are beautiful inside and out and i’m so grateful you are in my life. ️ PS. On a side note multiple people online have been asking if I have been married before. No I have never been married before. This is my first marriage. I never had the desire to marry in the past, I was happily living a single life, that is until I met my wife and everything changed.