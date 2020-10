فیشن بلاگر کرسڈا روڈریگز کی بسترِ مرگ پر آخری تحریر

View this post on Instagram

There is nothing more valuable to me than being surrounded with love and with people who believe in you. In moments when you’re down or ill, those around you can really make a HUGE difference in how you perceive any given situation. Empowerment to me means, unity and lifting one another to achieve goals and stand out! I’ve partnered up with @MODCLOTH in preparation to celebrate Women Equality Day on August 26th to share my story on how I feel empowered. I love @MODCLOTH pieces because it allows me to be creative with my style. I definitely feel empowered! What is your definition of empowerment? #SAYITLOUDER, #MODCLOTHSQUAD || PC @geri_1221