عریشہ رضی کس کی بہترین دوست بننا چاہتی ہیں؟

Dear Mirha, When you will grow up inshallah and see this picture. I want to tell you that I am not only your Ani(khala), I want to be your best friend, the one whom you can share your secrets other than your mama, your go to person for advices and I love you so much that you can’t measure it. Yours truly, Aani ️ @sarahraziofficial