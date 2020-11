مایا علی نے کس کو ’سپر وومن‘ قرار دیا

View this post on Instagram

My jan, my life, my strength. I wish I could find the words to write about you Amma. I hope I have been able to be a good daughter. I wish I could give you every single moment of peace. With you, I exist, and without you I am nothing. If I have achieved any thing in life so far, it’s all just because of your prayers. I am sorry if I don’t pick up your call when I am at a shoot, I am sorry if I don’t give you proper time as you have sacrificed your life to raise your kids. Amma I wish I could give you even 1% of what you have done. ALLAH app ka saya hum pe hamesha salamat rakhey Ameen. Love you my superwoman