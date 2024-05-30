Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his 6th ‘Golden Boot’: See

Cristiano Ronaldo won the RSL top soccer award for the season 2023-24

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo showed off the 6th Golden Boot of his career as he received the Roshn Saudi League top soccer award.

According to SPL, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner picked up the RSL top soccer award after a record-breaking season with Al Nassr.

The Portuguese star footballer finished the season after breaking the league’s single-season scoring record with 35 goals.

After winning the award, the 39-year-old soccer has become the first player in history to win the top soccer ward in four different domestic leagues.


Ronaldo, SPL and SPL-English shared pictures of soccer flaunting his golden boot on Instagram.

CR7’s fans congratulated their favourite footballer in the comments. A user wrote, “Congratulations to the greatest, best and strongest player in the history of football, always and forever.”

A user commented, “SEE THE REAL GOAT,” while the other called him “THE GREATEST.”

Another fan praised him, saying, “The greatest sport of all time, football, the greatest player of all time Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo is now preparing to represent his country at the Euro 2024. This will be his 10th major international event.

