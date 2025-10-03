Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'overwhelming' support after Roscoe's passing

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his gratitude to fans and the F1 world for their immense support after the passing of his beloved dog Roscoe as he prepares for the Singapore Grand Prix.
On Thursday, October 2, the British driver addressed the grief he felt after losing his 10-year-old bulldog.
Speaking to media, he thanked his fans for their support and reflected on the special bond Roscoe had with all the people at the paddock.
"It's been amazing to see the support from so many people around the world. It's overwhelming to see how much Roscoe helped and touched people," Hamilton emotionally noted.
He added, "The kind messages I've received have been uplifting. Anyone out there who knows how to lose a pet, they know how painful it is."
Putting his grief in words, the seven-time champion shared, "I read somewhere that grief is the last act of love and I’m definitely feeling that."
Roscoe passed away last week after battling pneumonia and was put in a coma before Hamilton made the key decision of letting his four-legged companion go.
Confirming that his mother had lost her dog earlier in the year, Hamilton revealed his approach to grief and the impact the support from the F1 community has had on him.
"I remind yourself that every day will get a bit better, just to cultivate a positive mental attitude through the tough phase," said Hamilton.
He added concerns over the current state of the world but said the messages of support gave him hope.
"There's wars everywhere, there's conflicts everywhere, issues in governments and people are struggling. There's a bigger disparity between poor and rich," the 40-year-old highlighted.
He shared that the support and love he received at such a dark time highlighted that the world still has empathy and caring people, "To experience that, that's what Roscoe has taught me."
The heartfelt interview came just ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton will try to give his all on the Marina Bay Circuit.