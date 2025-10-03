Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence

The most talked drama of the 2006 World Cup quarter-final is back in the spotlight as Wayne Rooney opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo's notorious wink following his red card.
Moment that sparked controversy:
The flashpoint during England’s 2006 World Cup quarter-final against Portugal came when Rooney stepped on Ricardo Carvalho, triggering a heated confrontation between the two teams.
Ronaldo was then seen speaking to the referee who then sent Rooney off.
The Portuguese star's wink toward the Portugal bench was widely interpreted in England as a celebration of Rooney's red card.
Rooney make it clear that he did not hold any grudge against Ronaldo for the red card incident, not even right after the match.
On his BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, he said, "I spoke to Ronaldo right after the game in the tunnel and no issue whatsoever. I just said good luck for the semi-final."
He added, "If I could have got Ronaldo sent off, I would have. For that game we are rivals, but once it’s over and back playing for United, it is done."
Earlier, while addressing long-standing rift rumours with Ronaldo, Rooney said, "I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don't think people realise actually how close me and him were."
For the unversed, Rooney and Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for five years between 2004 and 2009.