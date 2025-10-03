Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for five years

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence

The most talked drama of the 2006 World Cup quarter-final is back in the spotlight as Wayne Rooney opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo's notorious wink following his red card.

Moment that sparked controversy:

The flashpoint during England’s 2006 World Cup quarter-final against Portugal came when Rooney stepped on Ricardo Carvalho, triggering a heated confrontation between the two teams.

Ronaldo was then seen speaking to the referee who then sent Rooney off.

The Portuguese star's wink toward the Portugal bench was widely interpreted in England as a celebration of Rooney's red card.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous World Cup wink
Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous World Cup wink

Rooney make it clear that he did not hold any grudge against Ronaldo for the red card incident, not even right after the match.

On his BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, he said, "I spoke to Ronaldo right after the game in the tunnel and no issue whatsoever. I just said good luck for the semi-final."

He added, "If I could have got Ronaldo sent off, I would have. For that game we are rivals, but once it’s over and back playing for United, it is done."

Earlier, while addressing long-standing rift rumours with Ronaldo, Rooney said, "I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don't think people realise actually how close me and him were."

For the unversed, Rooney and Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for five years between 2004 and 2009.

You Might Like:

Ben Shelton out of Shanghai Masters after shock defeat to David Goffin

Ben Shelton out of Shanghai Masters after shock defeat to David Goffin
The American tennis player marked his first appearance since the US Open, where he retired injured in the third round

Caitlin Clark's echoes Napheesa Collier concerns about WNBA leadership

Caitlin Clark's echoes Napheesa Collier concerns about WNBA leadership
The Indiana Fever's star player has backed Napheesa Collier's concerns about WNBA's 'lack of accountability'

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'overwhelming' support after Roscoe's passing

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'overwhelming' support after Roscoe's passing
The British F1 driver's dog Roscoe, died after battling almost a week of health challenges

Lionel Messi could be next MMA sensation, says UFC star Masvidal

Lionel Messi could be next MMA sensation, says UFC star Masvidal
Lionel Messi appears ready to extend his stay with Inter Miami

Coco Gauff advances to China Open semi-finals for third consecutive year

Coco Gauff advances to China Open semi-finals for third consecutive year
Coco Gauff is aiming to make history by winning the China Open for a second year in a row

Lewis Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Jane Goodall after her passing

Lewis Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Jane Goodall after her passing
Jane Goodall, renowned for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees passed away at the age of 91

Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, richest NFL players of 2025

Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, richest NFL players of 2025
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes named as the highest-paid NFL player of 2025

Sinner issues major health update ahead of Shanghai Masters: ‘Bit of tension’

Sinner issues major health update ahead of Shanghai Masters: ‘Bit of tension’
Jannik Sinner arrives in Shanghai to defend his title after winning the China Open

David Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to legendary conservationist Jane Goodall

David Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to legendary conservationist Jane Goodall
Jane Goodall, renowned chimpanzee researcher, dies at 91 in California

David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures

David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures
David and Victoria Beckham's net worth skyrockets after smart business moves

Brian Snitker steps down as Braves manager following disastrous season

Brian Snitker steps down as Braves manager following disastrous season
The announcement came after Atlanta Braves failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2017

Xbox Game Pass adds 45+ games, price hikes to $30

Xbox Game Pass adds 45+ games, price hikes to $30
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, previously priced at $19.99, is now available for $29.99 per month, marking a 50% surge