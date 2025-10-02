Lionel Messi could be next MMA sensation, says UFC star Masvidal

Football star Lionel Messi has been given a surprising suggestion that no fan ever imagined.
Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has recently given his opinion about Messi's abilities.
Masvidal believes Messi would succeed in any sport even MMA because of his discipline, fitness and natural athletic ability.
Even though, Messi has a small stature compared to typical MMA fighter, Masvidal suggested if Messi committed himself to training in a new sport for a sufficient time, he could achieve impressive results.
Speaking to BetIdeas, Masvidal said, "With his mindset and his athletic gifts that God's given him, if he got after it and pursued it for a good amount of time. I'm sure he could do some things.”
Masvidal suggestion comes after Malik Scott, husband of Kate Scott encouraged former Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, who were once teammates at Manchester United, to take part in a global boxing match.
Is Messi set to retire?
Several reports suggested that the 38-year-old Messi isn't planning to retire yet and is expected to play for Argentina in the next world Cup.
On the other hand, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner appears ready to extend his stay with Inter Miami with a new contract under discussion but nothing has been finalized yet.
After retiring from football, it is also suggested that he might become a football club owner.