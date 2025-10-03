Manchester United set to pay tribute to Heaton Park Synagogue attack victims

Manchester United is set to pay tribute to the victims of the attack at Heaton Park Synagogue this weekend.
The club expressed deep condolences to the Jewish community in Manchester where the attack killed two people and injured three others.
United wrote on X, "The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with the victims of today’s tragic events in north Manchester and we offer our support to all those affected."
During all their matches this weekend, all United teams will wear black armbands as a sign of respect.
Additionally, a minute of silence will also be observed before the United Women vs Chelsea match and before the men's Premier League game against Sunderland on Saturday, October 4.
The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England on Thursday, October 2 when a car was deliberately driven into pedestrians and a security guard near a synagogue was also stabbed.
It took place while worshippers were observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar.
During all the chaos, police said one person was killed and another injured after being struck by bullets aimed at the attacker.
The two men killed in the attack were named by the police as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.