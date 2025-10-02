Sinner issues major health update ahead of Shanghai Masters: ‘Bit of tension’

Jannik Sinner shared a major health update as he arrived in Shanghai to defend his title.
According to ExpressUK, world No. 2, right after lifting the China Open trophy following a 6-2 6-2 victory over Tien in the final, headed straight for the Shanghai Masters.
The five-time Grand Slam winner earlier this week after winning the semi-final in Beijing revealed that he had diarrhoea that resulted in the loss of some liquids, due to which he was in “a bit of tension.”
However, after arriving in Shanghai on Thursday, October 2, he issued a positive update on his health.
The 24-year-old said, “I feel good. I said it before the final that I'm ready for the final, and so it was. Here, it's different. It's more humid, it's hotter. I don't know how it's going to feel on court, but, you know, today I have one day where I can rest, and tomorrow I am going to have more feedback for my body and mind, and I am trying to prepare for the first-round match, and then we'll see how it goes.”
“I'm looking forward to it. It's a great challenge. You know, playing first-round matches is never easy, so let's see what's coming, and hopefully I can show some good tennis here," he added.
Despite the positive update from Sinner, tennis fans will not get a chance to witness another clash between Carlos Alcaraz and him, as the Spanish tennis professional has withdrawn from the tournament due to health issues.
Sinner, who won the title last year after beating Novak Djokovic in the finals, will face German tennis player Daniel Altmaier in the round of 64 on Saturday, October 4.