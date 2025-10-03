Home / Sports

Erik ten Hag set for surprising return after Leverkusen exit?

Erik ten Hag was fired by Bayer Leverkusen after only two league games in charge

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Ten Hag set for surprising return after Leverkusen exit?
Ten Hag set for surprising return after Leverkusen exit?

Erik ten Hag is being linked with a surprising return to the Ajax in January after leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

This comes as pressure increases on Ajax coach John Heitinga, a former Liverpool as the team continues to struggle.

No final decision has been made yet but according to Goal, Ten Hag is considered the best choice to take over the club.

Ajax had poor start to the season, losing points in the Eredivisie and suffering heavy losses in European competitions.

The former Manchester United manager was fired by Bayer Leverkusen after only two league games in charge.

Ten Hag had joined the German club in summer shortly after losing his job at United in October.

He took over as Leverkusen’s head coach in May on a two-year contract, replacing Xabi Alonso.

His dismissal after just two matches is the quickest firing of any coach in Bundesliga history, beating the old record of five games.

Ten Hag had reportedly difficulty adapting to the team and meeting immediate expectations, prompting his rapid exit.

The 55-year-old previously coached Ajax between 2018 and 2022 during which Ten Hag achieved great success by winning three league tittles.

His understanding of club's nature, youth development and tactics makes him the best choice to guide the team amid struggling phase.

Novak Djokovic dominates Cilic in thrilling Shanghai Masters opener

Novak Djokovic dominates Cilic in thrilling Shanghai Masters opener
Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record fifth Shanghai Masters title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence
Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for five years

Ben Shelton out of Shanghai Masters after shock defeat to David Goffin

Ben Shelton out of Shanghai Masters after shock defeat to David Goffin
The American tennis player marked his first appearance since the US Open, where he retired injured in the third round

Caitlin Clark's echoes Napheesa Collier concerns about WNBA leadership

Caitlin Clark's echoes Napheesa Collier concerns about WNBA leadership
The Indiana Fever's star player has backed Napheesa Collier's concerns about WNBA's 'lack of accountability'

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'overwhelming' support after Roscoe's passing

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'overwhelming' support after Roscoe's passing
The British F1 driver's dog Roscoe, died after battling almost a week of health challenges

Lionel Messi could be next MMA sensation, says UFC star Masvidal

Lionel Messi could be next MMA sensation, says UFC star Masvidal
Lionel Messi appears ready to extend his stay with Inter Miami

Coco Gauff advances to China Open semi-finals for third consecutive year

Coco Gauff advances to China Open semi-finals for third consecutive year
Coco Gauff is aiming to make history by winning the China Open for a second year in a row

Lewis Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Jane Goodall after her passing

Lewis Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Jane Goodall after her passing
Jane Goodall, renowned for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees passed away at the age of 91

Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, richest NFL players of 2025

Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, richest NFL players of 2025
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes named as the highest-paid NFL player of 2025

Sinner issues major health update ahead of Shanghai Masters: ‘Bit of tension’

Sinner issues major health update ahead of Shanghai Masters: ‘Bit of tension’
Jannik Sinner arrives in Shanghai to defend his title after winning the China Open

David Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to legendary conservationist Jane Goodall

David Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to legendary conservationist Jane Goodall
Jane Goodall, renowned chimpanzee researcher, dies at 91 in California

David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures

David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures
David and Victoria Beckham's net worth skyrockets after smart business moves