Lewis Hamilton pays heartfelt tribute to Jane Goodall after her passing

Jane Goodall, renowned for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees passed away at the age of 91

  • By Fatima Nadeem
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has paid heartfelt tribute to the renowned primatologist Jane Goodall after her death at the age of 91.

The seven-time world champion took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 2 to honour Goodall's life and legacy.

Expressing his gratitude, Hamilton wrote, "RIP. Thank you for your incredible work."

Goodall, renowned for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees dedicated her life to teaching, campaigning for human welfare and working to protect the environment.

According to the Goodall Institute, which she established, she died of natural causes.

“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” it said.

Goodall who was born in London in 1934, started studying wild chimpanzees in Tanzania in 1960.

Goodall's groundbreaking research showed that chimpanzees are capable of making and using tool, form complex social structures and even show violent behaviour including killing each other.

In 2002 she took up a prominent United Nations role when she became a Messenger of Peace.

In addition to this, Goodall has written more than 27 books and also completed a PHD thesis called The Behaviour of Free-living Chimpanzees in the Gombe Stream Reserve.

