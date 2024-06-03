Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured 

A mass shooting in Akron, Ohio, resulted in at least one person dead and 24 others injured early Sunday morning.
As per NDTV, the incident occurred shortly after midnight local time in the city, with police reporting that 25 people were shot, and one person succumbed to their injuries.
While, many injuries were not life-threatening, some victims were in a more serious condition.
Meanwhile, police found numerous bullet casings and a gun at the scene near Kelly Street and 8th Avenue.
No suspects have been arrested or identified yet, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the Akron Police Department.
Moreover, Akron's Mayor, Shammas Malik, and Police Chief Brian Harding issued a joint statement on social media, noting, "They will bring those responsible to justice.Our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence."
It added, "With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers."
Meanwhile, they also urge people with information to come forward anonymously to prevent further violence and retaliation.