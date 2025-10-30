World

Doncaster helicopter crash kills 70-year-old man, injures three others

A 70-year-old man has died and a 10-year-old boy was injured after a helicopter smashed to the ground in a field near UK city

A 70-year-old man tragically lost his life after a helicopter crashed in a field near Doncaster.

The incident injured three others including a 40-year-old pilot, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, all of whom sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services were alerted around 10:15 GMT to a field near Ings Lane, Bentley.

As per multiple outlets, the aircraft had taken off from Retford Gamston Airport, in Nottinghamshire, shortly before it crashed.

South Yorkshire Police said the dead man had suffered serious injuries and "despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is aware and being supported by our officers."

Meanwhile, Det Insp Matt Bolger said, "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident."

On the other hand, a parallel investigation has been launched between the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.

The police urged anyone who witnessed the helicopter crash or has any information about it to get in touch.

Meanwhile, the road near the crash site is still closed and the police along with emergency services are continuing to work at the scene.

