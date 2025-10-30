Most deprived areas in England revealed as Jaywick tops 2025 rankings

Jaywick, a seaside town in Essex has once again been ranked as the most deprived area in England.
This marks the fourth consecutive time since 2010 that Jaywick has topped the list, according to new government data.
Stats published by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) also shows that seven areas in Blackpool, along with one each in Hastings and Rotherham are among the ten most deprived areas in the country.
As per BBC, in Middlesbrough, about half of the neighbourhoods are considered to be in serious poverty, giving it highest rate of deprivation among all local areas in England, ahead of Birmingham and Hartlepool.
The reports also shows that poverty exists throughout the country as 65% of local councils now have at least one neighbourhood facing high levels of deprivation, compared to 61% in 2019.
MHCLG's Index of Multiple Deprivation measures general living standard in different areas but it doesn't suggest that every person in a poor area is struggling or that everyone in a wealthy area is living comfortably.
In every part of England, there are small areas where people live in poverty even if surrounding places are relatively well-off.
As per the outlet, 82% of neighbourhoods identified as the most deprived in 2025 were already considered highly deprived in the 2019 report which clearly showed that poverty in those areas has remained persistent.
The government department measured deprivation by using several key factors such as people's income levels, crime rates and difficulties in accessing affordable housing.
Furthermore, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also have Indices of Multiple Deprivation which are each published separately.