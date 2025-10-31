World

Latvian MPs vote down Istanbul Convention aimed at protecting women

Latvian political groups have referred to the convention as an attempt to promote 'gender ideology'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Latvian MPs vote down Istanbul Convention aimed at protecting women
Latvian MPs vote down Istanbul Convention aimed at protecting women

The Latvian parliament has voted to withdraw from an international accord aimed at protecting women from violence after a long and intense debate.

Thousands of people protested against the vote, and now the decision is in President Edgars Rinkevics' court.

Known as the Istanbul Convention, the 2011 treaty only came into force in Latvia last year, requiring governments to develop laws and support services to end all violence.

Latvia is the first EU country to make such a move. Turkey withdrew in 2021, a move described as a huge setback by top human rights body the Council of Europe.

The treaty was ratified by the EU in 2023; however, ultra-conservative groups have argued that the accord's focus on gender equality undermines family values and promotes "gender ideology".

After a 13-hour debate in the Saeima, Latvian MPs voted by 56 to 32 to withdraw from the treaty, in a move sponsored by opposition parties but backed by politicians from one of the three coalition parties, the Union of Greens and Farmers.

The result is a setback for centre-right Prime Minister Evika Silina, who joined protesters outside parliament earlier this week. "We will not give up, we will fight so that violence does not win," she told them.

One of the main political groups behind the withdrawal is Latvia First, whose leader Ainars Slesers has called on Latvians to choose between a "natural family" and a "gender ideology with multiple sexes".

Twenty-two thousand people have signed a Latvian petition not to drop the treaty. Women's rights group Centrs Marta has called a protest next Thursday, accusing MPs of not listening to the Latvian people.

As the vote did not win a two-thirds majority, it means the president could return the bill for another reading if he has objections.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Japan forced to take extreme measures to tackle bear attacks

Japan forced to take extreme measures to tackle bear attacks
Japan has seen a growing number of bear attacks in the country, and 12 people have lost their lives to the tragic incidents

Vietnam: Deadly flooding claims 13 lives, 11 others missing

Vietnam: Deadly flooding claims 13 lives, 11 others missing
Record levels of rainfall have wreaked havoc in central Vietnam over the past days, destroying over 116,000 houses

Trump calls for 'nuclear' option to end Senate filibuster

Trump calls for 'nuclear' option to end Senate filibuster
President Donald Trump is planning to end a week-long federal government shutdown with an unprecedented move

Ex-Australian politician Gareth Ward given five-year prison term over sexual offenses

Ex-Australian politician Gareth Ward given five-year prison term over sexual offenses
Gareth Ward, who was re-elected in 2023 after resigning in 2021 over sexual assault claims by two men, has been sentenced

Strathspey Railway in Scottish Highlands receives huge donation from mystery donor

Strathspey Railway in Scottish Highlands receives huge donation from mystery donor
Strathspey Railway operates a 10-mile (16km) route between Aviemore and Broomhill, via Boat of Garten

Doncaster helicopter crash kills 70-year-old man, injures three others

Doncaster helicopter crash kills 70-year-old man, injures three others
A 70-year-old man has died and a 10-year-old boy was injured after a helicopter smashed to the ground in a field near UK city

Most deprived areas in England revealed as Jaywick tops 2025 rankings

Most deprived areas in England revealed as Jaywick tops 2025 rankings
In every part of England, there are small areas where people live in poverty even if surrounding places are relatively well-off

Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Caribbean as death toll climbs to 34

Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Caribbean as death toll climbs to 34
Hurricane Melissa hit several Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cub

Rare spider species found in UK for first time since 1985

Rare spider species found in UK for first time since 1985
A critically endangered spider species called Aulonia albimana has been found in the UK after 40 years

US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea

US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet in South Korea to ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies

Paris police arrest five more in connection with Louvre jewel theft

Paris police arrest five more in connection with Louvre jewel theft
French authorities have arrested seven suspects in Louvre heist, but not a single jewel recovered

France redefines rape law to include consent after Gisèle Pelicot case

France redefines rape law to include consent after Gisèle Pelicot case
French parliament makes landmark changes in rape laws following Gisèle Pelicot trial