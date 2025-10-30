Rare spider species found in UK for first time since 1985

A rare discovery of spider species which had not been seen in the UK since 1985 has thrilled scientists.
These spider species called Aulonia albimana has been nicknamed the "white-knuckled wolf spider" by its discoverers.
It was discovered at protected nature reserve on the Isle of Wight, a secluded area that can only be reached by boat.
The area is located about 2 km from where the spider's last known colony existed.
Wolf spiders, with around 38 species found in the UK are named for their quick and active hunting style by chasing and attacking their pray directly, similar to how wolves hunt.
However, the National Trust noted that the Aulonia albimana's hunting behaviour is still not fully understood since these species also builds a thin web which is something unusual for wolf spiders.
Entomologist Mark Telfer, who led the survey, called it "one of those unforgettable discoveries," as per BBC.
"To find a species thought lost for 40 years is thrilling - and testament to how the right habitat management, combined with curiosity and collaboration, can deliver remarkable results," he added.
Meanwhile, Graeme Lyons, who was also part of the search team, said, "I suggested calling it the white-knuckled wolf spider because this was probably the longest long shot I've ever taken part in."
Telfe, on the other hand explained that the nickname comes from the spider's noticeable pale coloured "knuckles" on the small, leg-like parts located near its mouth.