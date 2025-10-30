Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Caribbean as death toll climbs to 34

Hurricane Meslissa has caused massive destruction across the Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of at least 34 people.
The storm has hit several Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cub.
It made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28 as a powerful Category 5 storm with winds reaching 185 miles per hour.
The Red Cross said the storm's impact is so severe and widespread that is being described as an exceptionally catastrophic disaster.
So far, it has killed eight people in Jamaica, one person in the Dominican Republic and twenty-five people in Haiti.
Although the hurricane lost some of its strenght before reaching Cuba, it still caused major destruction and about 735,000 people remained in shelters.
Meanwhile, in Jamaica over 25,000 people had to take refuge in emergency shelters and nearly 77% of the country had no electricity.
By Wednesday night, the storm still sustained strong winds of around 100 miles per hour and powerful gusts were also being felt in nearby regions like the Bahamas and Bermuda.
Considering this, the UK and US governments, along with other nations have pledged to send assistance to areas hit by the hurricane.