FBI thwarts possible terrorist attack in Michigan ahead of Halloween weekend

A possible terrorist attack in Michigan has been thwarted by the FBI on Friday, October 31.
According to the officials, several suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged plot which was intended to cause violence over the Halloween weekend.
"This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.
He added, "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."
Patel didn't share any additional information but said that more details would be announced soon.
The FBI was seen in Dearborn on Friday, though it's not yet known whether their activity there was related to the suspected terrorist plot Patel mentioned.
"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," Dearborn Police wrote on Facebook.
