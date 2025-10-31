World

FBI thwarts possible terrorist attack in Michigan ahead of Halloween weekend

The FBI has thwarted a major terror attack, rounding up multiple subjects in Michigan on Halloween

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
FBI thwarts possible terrorist attack in Michigan ahead of Halloween weekend
FBI thwarts possible terrorist attack in Michigan ahead of Halloween weekend

A possible terrorist attack in Michigan has been thwarted by the FBI on Friday, October 31.

According to the officials, several suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged plot which was intended to cause violence over the Halloween weekend.

"This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

He added, "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."

Patel didn't share any additional information but said that more details would be announced soon.

The FBI was seen in Dearborn on Friday, though it's not yet known whether their activity there was related to the suspected terrorist plot Patel mentioned.

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," Dearborn Police wrote on Facebook.

This came at a time when the whole world is busy celebrating Halloween with great excitement.

Every street and neighbourhood is decorated with spooky themes and everyone including celebrities are busy making the night special.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

US, India sign 10-year defence cooperation plan amid trade tensions

US, India sign 10-year defence cooperation plan amid trade tensions
India and the US have been gradually strengthening their defence partnership

Latvian MPs vote down Istanbul Convention aimed at protecting women

Latvian MPs vote down Istanbul Convention aimed at protecting women
Latvian political groups have referred to the convention as an attempt to promote 'gender ideology'

Japan forced to take extreme measures to tackle bear attacks

Japan forced to take extreme measures to tackle bear attacks
Japan has seen a growing number of bear attacks in the country, and 12 people have lost their lives to the tragic incidents

Vietnam: Deadly flooding claims 13 lives, 11 others missing

Vietnam: Deadly flooding claims 13 lives, 11 others missing
Record levels of rainfall have wreaked havoc in central Vietnam over the past days, destroying over 116,000 houses

Trump calls for 'nuclear' option to end Senate filibuster

Trump calls for 'nuclear' option to end Senate filibuster
President Donald Trump is planning to end a week-long federal government shutdown with an unprecedented move

Ex-Australian politician Gareth Ward given five-year prison term over sexual offenses

Ex-Australian politician Gareth Ward given five-year prison term over sexual offenses
Gareth Ward, who was re-elected in 2023 after resigning in 2021 over sexual assault claims by two men, has been sentenced

Strathspey Railway in Scottish Highlands receives huge donation from mystery donor

Strathspey Railway in Scottish Highlands receives huge donation from mystery donor
Strathspey Railway operates a 10-mile (16km) route between Aviemore and Broomhill, via Boat of Garten

Doncaster helicopter crash kills 70-year-old man, injures three others

Doncaster helicopter crash kills 70-year-old man, injures three others
A 70-year-old man has died and a 10-year-old boy was injured after a helicopter smashed to the ground in a field near UK city

Most deprived areas in England revealed as Jaywick tops 2025 rankings

Most deprived areas in England revealed as Jaywick tops 2025 rankings
In every part of England, there are small areas where people live in poverty even if surrounding places are relatively well-off

Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Caribbean as death toll climbs to 34

Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Caribbean as death toll climbs to 34
Hurricane Melissa hit several Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cub

Rare spider species found in UK for first time since 1985

Rare spider species found in UK for first time since 1985
A critically endangered spider species called Aulonia albimana has been found in the UK after 40 years

US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea

US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet in South Korea to ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies