Strathspey Railway in Scottish Highlands receives huge donation from mystery donor

A mystery American donor has donated £1 million to the Strathspey Railway, a historic steam railway in the Scottish Highlands.
The volunteer-run Strathspey Railway in Aviemore said the £1 million donation will help with operating and repairing its trains.
As per BBC, the donor who wants to stay anonymous was impressed by the railway during visit several years ago.
Strathspey Railway operates a 10-mile (16km) route between Aviemore and Broomhill, via Boat of Garten.
This railway has also appeared in TV shows including three seasons of The Traitors filmed nearby at Ardross Castle.
The railway has also appeared on screen in BBC drama Monarch of the Glen and ITV's Doctor Findlay.
A spokesperson said in a statement, noting, "Beyond expecting the railway to use the donation in a way which best benefits the organisation as a whole, the benefactor has not stipulated how this money should be spent nor placed any restrictions on the type of strategic projects which might be favoured."
They added, "This exceptionally generous - and unexpected donation - will allow the railway to rebuild its financial reserves whilst being able to invest in a number of projects which will underpin the sustainability of the railway."
The railway's board is now consulting financial experts to make sure the £1 million donation is managed wisely.