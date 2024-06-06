World

Narendra Modi all set to take oath for third time, date announced

Head of numerous south Asian states to attend Narendra Modi's oath ceremony

  June 06, 2024
Narendra Modi is all set to take oath for the third time

Narendra Modi is all set to take charge of the Prime Minister's office for the historic third term with the help of his alliances.

Although Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to gain a majority alone.

However, the BJP, after discussion on Wednesday decided to form a coalition government with its alliances.

To form a government, more than 272 seats are needed.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to win a majority with 294 seats out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) elections 2024, CNBC reported.

The BJP-issued alliance statement read, “We all unanimously choose respected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader Narendra Modi as our leader.”

It further pledged, “The NDA government under the leadership of Modi is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers and exploited, deprived and oppressed citizens of India.”

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 8, Saturday.

As per reports prominent figures are expected to attend the event, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Official invitations will be sent to guests on Thursday.

