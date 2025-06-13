World

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand amid bomb threat

The bomb threat came a day after an Air India flight AI-171 crashed near Ahmedabad's airport, killing 241 people

Air India lands in trouble once again as a flight en route from Phuket to India's capital, New Delhi, makes an emergency landing on the island.

On Friday, June 13, after receiving a bomb threat during the flight, all 156 passengers on flight A1379 were escorted from the plane.

According to flight tracker, Flightradar24, the aircraft took off from Phuket airport bound for New Delhi at 9:30 a.m. local time; however it was forced to turn around the Andaman sea and land back on the southern island.

Authorities have not disclosed any specific details about the nature of the threat received during the flight.

Air India's second major incident in two days

The incident came a day after a flight bound for London Gatwick from Ahmedabad crashed just a few seconds after takeoff.

In the devastating crash, 241 people lost their lives, while only one British man, named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the incident.

Air India confirmed there were 169 Indian residents, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger on the flight, which plummeted into a medical student's hostel.

Notably, India has a record of receiving threats during flights, as carriers and airports received around 1,000 hoax bomb threats during the first ten months of last year, nearly 10 times that of 2023.

