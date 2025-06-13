World

First millennial saint: Pope Leo confirms canonisation date

Italian teen to embrace Sainthood under the papacy of Pope Leo XIV

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Pope Leo to make Italian teen first millennial saint in September
Pope Leo to make Italian teen first millennial saint in September

The date of canonisation – official admission of a dead person into sainthood – of the Catholic Church's first millennial saint has been confirmed.

On Friday, June 13, Pope Leo XIV announced that the Italian teenager, Carlo Acutis, will enter sainthood on September 7, 2025.

Acutis died from leukaemia in 2006 and will be declared a saint by Leo at a ceremony in St Peter's Square expected to be attended by thousands of young Catholic people.

Carlo Acut'is efforts for the Catholic Church

The teen was just 15-year-old when he passed away, but during his life he used his computing skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith.

Acutis set up a website on the internet, where he documented reports of miracles.

The Vatican noted that after Pope Leo holds a meeting with the cardinals, he will canonise Acutis in September.

With the Italian teen, another young person will also embrace sainthood: Pier Giorgio Frassatti, who died in 1925 at age 24.

Acutis was nicknamed God's influencer and developed a strong following among young Catholics.

His canonisation also comes amid recent surveys in the United Kingdom and United States, which show a rise in interest in Catholicism among Gen Z.

The British-born Italian loved video games and is often drawn wearing jeans and trainers, making him a relatable figure to a new generation of Catholics.

Acutis' canonisation had been scheduled for April 27 but was postponed after the death of Pope Francis.

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand amid bomb threat
Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand amid bomb threat
The bomb threat came a day after an Air India flight AI-171 crashed near Ahmedabad's airport, killing 241 people
Air India plane crash: Sole survivor issues first statement after shocking incident
Air India plane crash: Sole survivor issues first statement after shocking incident
Air India plane crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, claiming 241 lives
North Korean women seek fundamental rights in subtle move
North Korean women seek fundamental rights in subtle move
Women in the North Korea's capital are fighting against gender norms as they try to get basic rights
Spanish PM Sánchez apologizes to nation for corruption involving close aide
Spanish PM Sánchez apologizes to nation for corruption involving close aide
Spanish opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo calls for Pedro Sánchez's resignation after corruption scandal
RFK Jr appoints new anti-vaccine advocates to CDC after firing entire panel
RFK Jr appoints new anti-vaccine advocates to CDC after firing entire panel
Robert F Kennedy Jr appoints eight new people to CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunisation Practices
Air India plane crash survivor: One passenger miraculously walks away alive
Air India plane crash survivor: One passenger miraculously walks away alive
Ahmedabad plane crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escapes death by jumping from plane
US removes embassy staff from Middle East amid escalating tensions
US removes embassy staff from Middle East amid escalating tensions
United States pulls some diplomats and military families from ‘dangerous place’ around Middle East
Otters in Japanese cafes spark concerns about illegal trade
Otters in Japanese cafes spark concerns about illegal trade
Animal cafes in Japan features number of pets for a unique customer experience
Air India plane crash: Ahmedabad police chief confirms ‘no survivors’
Air India plane crash: Ahmedabad police chief confirms ‘no survivors’
Air India plane carrying 242 people on board crashed into a residential area shortly after takeoff
Air India plane enroute to London crashes at Ahmedabad airport
Air India plane enroute to London crashes at Ahmedabad airport
An Air India has crashed at residential area in Ahmedabad during the take-off
'Les Misérables' opening night turns political with mixed reaction for Trump
'Les Misérables' opening night turns political with mixed reaction for Trump
President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump were greeted with cheers and boos at Kennedy Center
Beloved kid's character Zog features on 50p coins to mark 15th anniversary
Beloved kid's character Zog features on 50p coins to mark 15th anniversary
Zog, the clumsy dragon will be feature on new 50p coin by the Royal Mint on its 15th anniversary