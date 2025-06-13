Gold toilet theft: Two jailed after £4.8m artwork vanishes from Blenheim Palace

Two men were sent to jail for stealing a real toilet made of 18-caret solid gold worth £4.8 million, from an art exhibition held at Blenheim Palace.
As per multiple outlets, the thieves broke into the palace just a few hours after a big launch party and took the expensive toilet.
In the previous year, one of the men, James 'Jimmy' Sheen admitted that he was guilty for the crimes he did including breaking in, handling stolen property and planning the theft.
While, another man, Michael Jones was found guilty earlier in March for his role in the burglary.
Sheen and Jones were members of a group of five thieves who are still not caught. As a result, Sheen has been sentenced to four years in prison and this new sentence will be served after the 19 years and 4 months he is already serving for other crimes.
Meanwhile, Jones has been given a prison sentence of two years and three months.
CCTV shows theives dragging gold toilet:
The artwork, named America, was extremely valuable and had only been on display for two days before it was stolen.
Dramatic footage showed the thieves dragging the gold-covered toilet to a Volkswagen Golf car during the heist.
Sentencing them, Judge Ian Pringle KC said, "This bold and brazen heist took no more than five-and-a-half minutes to complete. America has never been seen again," as per MailUK.