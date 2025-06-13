Air India plane crash: Sole survivor issues first statement after shocking incident

A British man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, is the sole survivor of the London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad, which was carrying 242 people.
Ramesh, who was sitting in seat 11A of flight AI171, said the aircraft crashed almost immediately after takeoff.
Taking to the media from hospital, the 40-year-old noted, "Thirty seconds after the takeoff there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly."
The British resident was returning to the UK, where he has lived for 20 years, after visiting family in India.
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's family discuss the tragic incident
Ramesh's brother, also talked to the press outside the family home in Leicester, where he shared that his older brother had "no idea" how he escaped.
Nayan Kumar Ramesh added, "We were just shocked as soon as we heard it. I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated."
A relative also gave an update about Ramesh's condition, noting, "He's doing well I think. It's a big shock. I don't have many words to describe the incident."
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was carrying 53 British nationals among its 242, was engulfed in a huge fireball after it plummeted into a medial student's hostel.
Reportedly Ramesh was accompanied by his brother, who was sitting on a different row of the plane.
Notably, the UK officials are being deployed to India to support the crash investigation.