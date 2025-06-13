World

UK weather: Amber warning issued as thunderstorms set to strike tonight

A yellow weather warning has also been given for a larger part of southern England including London

  by Web Desk
  • |
An amber weather warning has been given for thunderstorms in some areas of the UK tonight.

As per multiple reports, the weather during the day on Friday, June 13 will be hot and humid but by evening and night, strong and heavy rain with thunder is expected in many areas.

An amber weather warning will begin at 8pm and will cover areas in the eastern part of England, including places from Norfolk to East Sussex.

As per the Met Office, some locations within this warning zone could experience heavy rainfall between 30 to 50 millimetres, strong winds and frequent lightning during the strom.

The forecaster said "fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life."

Yellow weather warnings cover wider UK regions:

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has also been given for a larger part of southern England including London which will start at 7pm.

While, another yellow warning covering an areas like most of Scotland, Wales, the west of England and the North East, will start on Saturday, June 14.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “With much of the rain falling in a short space of time there is a risk of impacts such as surface water flooding."

He further elaborated, "Frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail could pose additional hazards. Updates to this warning are expected as confidence increases on the exact location of the greatest risk of the heaviest downpours.”

Beside this, Friday is likely to be the hottest day compared to the rest of the week, with temperature is expected to reach up to 28 to 29C and in some areas it might even reach 30C.

