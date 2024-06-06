World

UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council

UN Security Council include Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Panama, and Somalia

  by Web Desk
  June 06, 2024
The United Nations General Assembly has elected five countries to the 15-member U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

As per Reuters, these include Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Panama, and Somalia.

The Security Council holds the authority to make legally binding decisions, including imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force.

It consists of five permanent members with veto power, including Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States.

The remaining 10 seats are filled through elections, with five new members joining each year.

Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia were all elected uncontested, replacing Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, and Mozambique, whose terms end on 31 December.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. 

Even if candidates run unopposed within their group, they still need to secure the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Denmark received 184 votes, Greece 182, Pakistan 182, Panama 183, and Somalia 179 votes.

World News

Who's on the guest list for PM Modi's third term oath ceremony?
Here is how Justin Trudeau congratulates Narendra Modi
Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupt Kamala Harris interview: 'You're murder!'
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Narendra Modi all set to take oath for third time, date announced
UN chief slams fossil fuel industry for climate change inaction
Australia ends lawsuit against X over church stabbing video
King Charles portrait banknotes make debut circulation in UK
Trump asks court to lift gag order after hush money case convection
Cyberattack hits top celebrities and brands TikTok account
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals