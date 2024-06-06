UN General Assembly elects five nations to Security Council

The United Nations General Assembly has elected five countries to the 15-member U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2025.
As per Reuters, these include Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Panama, and Somalia.
The Security Council holds the authority to make legally binding decisions, including imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force.
It consists of five permanent members with veto power, including Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States.
The remaining 10 seats are filled through elections, with five new members joining each year.
Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia were all elected uncontested, replacing Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, and Mozambique, whose terms end on 31 December.
To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups.
Even if candidates run unopposed within their group, they still need to secure the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.
Meanwhile, Denmark received 184 votes, Greece 182, Pakistan 182, Panama 183, and Somalia 179 votes.