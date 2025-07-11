Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river

Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river
Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river

A massive rescue operation is underway after the tractor trailer cab crashed through the side wall of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and fell into the water.

As a result of the incident, the left lane going south on the bridge is now closed.

As per multiple reports, the incident happened at around 3:40 am on Friday, July 11 and involved a Bobtail Tractor.

The truck was going on the bridge, toward Delaware, when it suddenly moved across three lanes while going downhill and then crashed into a concrete wall.

The crash was so strong that it broke the concrete wall and the truck went out of control and fell into the Delaware River.

Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river

Fortunately, no other cars or any vehicles were part of the crash but it is still unknown how many people were inside the truck.

While, rescue teams including the Coast Guards, New Castle County Emergency Management, the Delaware State Police Marine Unit, Wilmington Police, DNREC, divers and several local fire companies are all on scene are still searching the river to find the truck driver.

Officials are still trying to find out exactly how the incident happened as a US Coast Guard helicopter continues to circle over the area where the crash happened.

Related
Read more : World

Jane Birkin’s iconic Hermès bag becomes most expensive ever sold at auction
Jane Birkin’s iconic Hermès bag becomes most expensive ever sold at auction
Jane Birkin’s Hermès bag has also become the second most costly fashion item ever sold

Tortoises can feel emotions and mood swings, groundbreaking research reveals
Tortoises can feel emotions and mood swings, groundbreaking research reveals
The University of Lincoln have discovered that re-footed tortoises can sense human emotions such as optimism and positivity

UK’s first pygmy shrew with unique markings spotted near St Austell
UK’s first pygmy shrew with unique markings spotted near St Austell
The shrew has a unique mutation that makes it look surprisingly similar to the popular sweet humbug sweet

MP Materials gets major lift as US becomes largest shareholder in rare earth deal
MP Materials gets major lift as US becomes largest shareholder in rare earth deal
Rare earth metals are very important for making many modern technologies, like electric cars and wind turbines

UK couple wins £500,000 payout after office tower blocked 'natural light'
UK couple wins £500,000 payout after office tower blocked 'natural light'
UK couple files lawsuit against Arbor Tower in London for blocking natural light to their flat

North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un
North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un
North Korean defector files civil and criminal charges against Kim Jong Un over human rights violations

Los Angeles tunnel collapse: 31 workers rescued from over 400ft underground
Los Angeles tunnel collapse: 31 workers rescued from over 400ft underground
Over 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel participated in the rescue of workers from the tunnel

Sean Duffy named as interim NASA head after Trump snub to Jared Isaacman
Sean Duffy named as interim NASA head after Trump snub to Jared Isaacman
Donald Trump picks ‘fantastic leader’ Sean Duffy as administrator of NASA ‘for a short period of time’