Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river

A massive rescue operation is underway after the tractor trailer cab crashed through the side wall of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and fell into the water.
As a result of the incident, the left lane going south on the bridge is now closed.
As per multiple reports, the incident happened at around 3:40 am on Friday, July 11 and involved a Bobtail Tractor.
The truck was going on the bridge, toward Delaware, when it suddenly moved across three lanes while going downhill and then crashed into a concrete wall.
The crash was so strong that it broke the concrete wall and the truck went out of control and fell into the Delaware River.
Fortunately, no other cars or any vehicles were part of the crash but it is still unknown how many people were inside the truck.
While, rescue teams including the Coast Guards, New Castle County Emergency Management, the Delaware State Police Marine Unit, Wilmington Police, DNREC, divers and several local fire companies are all on scene are still searching the river to find the truck driver.
Officials are still trying to find out exactly how the incident happened as a US Coast Guard helicopter continues to circle over the area where the crash happened.