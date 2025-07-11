UK weather turns intense as third heatwave sparks amber alert

Large parts of England are now facing more serious warning about hot weather conditions as the country goes through its third heatwave this summer.
The yellow alert had already been in place for all of England, which warned that people with health problems and those over 65 were at higher risk.
The alert level has now been raised from yellow to amber for some part of England including the Midlands, South West, South East, East of England and London, which signals a greater risk to health.
An amber alert means that the heat could cause problems for services like public transport, put extra pressure on health services and lead to increased demand for power.
Meanwhile, temperatures may reached up to 32C in some areas of central and southern England on Friday and this hot weather conditions are likely to continue through the weekend and will remain active until 9 am on Monday, July 14.
Beside this, the Environment Agency said that England has had less rainfall than usual at the beginning of this year, making it the driest start to a year since 1976.
Also, this is the fifth month in a row that England has had less rain than average.
Considering this, a hosepipe ban has started in Yorkshire, the first such ban this year and more bans are expected soon in other areas like Kent and Sussex.