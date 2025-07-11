UK weather turns intense as third heatwave sparks amber alert

UK weather turns intense as third heatwave sparks amber alert
UK weather turns intense as third heatwave sparks amber alert

Large parts of England are now facing more serious warning about hot weather conditions as the country goes through its third heatwave this summer.

The yellow alert had already been in place for all of England, which warned that people with health problems and those over 65 were at higher risk.

The alert level has now been raised from yellow to amber for some part of England including the Midlands, South West, South East, East of England and London, which signals a greater risk to health.

An amber alert means that the heat could cause problems for services like public transport, put extra pressure on health services and lead to increased demand for power.

Meanwhile, temperatures may reached up to 32C in some areas of central and southern England on Friday and this hot weather conditions are likely to continue through the weekend and will remain active until 9 am on Monday, July 14.

Beside this, the Environment Agency said that England has had less rainfall than usual at the beginning of this year, making it the driest start to a year since 1976.

Also, this is the fifth month in a row that England has had less rain than average.

Considering this, a hosepipe ban has started in Yorkshire, the first such ban this year and more bans are expected soon in other areas like Kent and Sussex.

Related
Read more : World

UK’s first pygmy shrew with unique markings spotted near St Austell
UK’s first pygmy shrew with unique markings spotted near St Austell
The shrew has a unique mutation that makes it look surprisingly similar to the popular sweet humbug sweet

MP Materials gets major lift as US becomes largest shareholder in rare earth deal
MP Materials gets major lift as US becomes largest shareholder in rare earth deal
Rare earth metals are very important for making many modern technologies, like electric cars and wind turbines

UK couple wins £500,000 payout after office tower blocked 'natural light'
UK couple wins £500,000 payout after office tower blocked 'natural light'
UK couple files lawsuit against Arbor Tower in London for blocking natural light to their flat

North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un
North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un
North Korean defector files civil and criminal charges against Kim Jong Un over human rights violations

Los Angeles tunnel collapse: 31 workers rescued from over 400ft underground
Los Angeles tunnel collapse: 31 workers rescued from over 400ft underground
Over 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel participated in the rescue of workers from the tunnel

Sean Duffy named as interim NASA head after Trump snub to Jared Isaacman
Sean Duffy named as interim NASA head after Trump snub to Jared Isaacman
Donald Trump picks ‘fantastic leader’ Sean Duffy as administrator of NASA ‘for a short period of time’

US lawmakers urge Canada to tackle wildfire smoke ‘filling air in summers’
US lawmakers urge Canada to tackle wildfire smoke ‘filling air in summers’
US complains about ‘suffocating Canadian wildfire smoke’ that is ruining Americans' summer

Chinese students find unique ways to fight off intense heatwave
Chinese students find unique ways to fight off intense heatwave
Climate change has caused intense summer heat with China observing record-breaking temperature