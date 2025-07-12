TikTok star Aldo Miranda dies at 32 in Mexico

Renowned TikTok star Aldo Miranda, with over 10 million followers across all social media platforms, passed away at the age of 32.
According to reports from the local Centre for Control, Miranda's body was found hanging from a cable in a second-story room at his home in La Paz, Baja California Sur.
Authorities have been investigating the cause of death; however, it is expected that the reason is suicide.
With his viral humorous videos, the Mexican native had accumulated around 10.2 million followers on TikTok and 486,000 on Instagram.
In addition to being an influencer, Mirando was also a teacher at the Ministry of Public Education.
The heartbreaking news was originally announced by his management team on Wednesday, July 9, a day after his death.
In an emotional note, the Albe Group penned, "Having a hard time writing this today... Aldo Miranda was one of those people that life gave me thanks to social networks, but over time it became a true friendship, one of those that feel genuine, close and valuable."
"Sometimes the internal battles are silent and we fail to see everything someone carries inside," the Spanish-written caption read.
The group rep shared, "Aldo decided to leave early, and though that hurts deeply, I want to remember him with the love, light, and joy he left in us. We are going to miss you like you have no idea."
As reported by the Daily Mail, Miranda posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story prior to his death, which read, "Thanks you for everything."