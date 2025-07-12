Melania Trump vows to 'be back' after meeting Texas flood victims


First Lady Melania Trump promised to return to the Texas flood victims after her visit to Kerr County with US President Donald Trump.

According to East Wing Magazine, Melania, along with her husband, President Trump, on Friday, July 11, visited the flood-affected Kerr County of Texas, where they met victims and the first responders.

In a roundtable gathering with the federal, state, and local officials following the visit, the 55-year-old expressed her sympathy for the flood victims and vowed to return.

She said, “We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you. We just met with the wonderful families. We pray with them, we hug, and we hold hands. They share the stories. And I met beautiful young ladies.”

“They gave me this special bracelet from the camp in honour of all the little girls that lost their lives. So we are here to honour them and also to give the support and help, and I will be back. I promise to them, and I just pray for them and give them my strength and love,” added the former American model.

The Republican president pledged to work together for the flood-affected families.

For the unversed, as of Friday, July 11, central Texas floods have claimed 129 lives, and at least 140 people, including 140 in Kerr County, are still missing.

