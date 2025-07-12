Dan Bongino considers resignation from FBI over Epstein files controversy

Dan Bongino considers resignation from FBI over Epstein files controversy
Dan Bongino considers resignation from FBI over Epstein files controversy

Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dan Bongino, has been forced to consider resignation after a heated confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of Epstein files.

According to a source familiar with the incident, Dan has expressed his frustration regarding the Justice Department's decision to not make the notorious case's information public anymore.

The insider noted, "This destroyed his career. He's threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she's fired."

Along with that, the 50-year-old also took the day off on Friday, July 11, fuelling speculations about his resignation.

This came after a Wednesday meeting with Pam and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, where Dan denied leaking any stories about the controversy.

Another tipster, who was briefed on the meeting shared that the meeting "got pretty heated."

"Bondi, [Deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche, Patel and Bongino were on the same page on this all along, until the criticism started to come in," they suggested.

The source further admitted, "Bongino couldn't take it."

Furthermore, the source familiar with DOJ leaders' perspective said the White House is backing the attorney general's decision of not releasing any more files.

The decision was accompanied by a Justice Department statement on Monday asserting that there is no secret Epstein client list and that no further charges against others are warranted.

Related
Read more : World

Air India crash under investigation for suspected pilot error
Air India crash under investigation for suspected pilot error
Air India Boeing 787-8 crash kills at least 38 on ground moments after takeoff

Lost J.M.W. Turner painting fetches huge price at auction after 150 years missing
Lost J.M.W. Turner painting fetches huge price at auction after 150 years missing
The painting shows a dramatic scene of a former hot spring and spa in Bristol

Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river
Delaware Memorial Bridge accident sparks major rescue after truck plunges into river
The truck was going on the bridge, toward Delaware, when it suddenly moved across three lanes and crashed into a concrete wall

Skyscraper-sized iceberg sparks emergency warnings in Greenland
Skyscraper-sized iceberg sparks emergency warnings in Greenland
Stunning photos have captured a giant iceberg drifting toward houses near the shore

UK weather turns intense as third heatwave sparks amber alert
UK weather turns intense as third heatwave sparks amber alert
Temperatures may reached up to 32C in some areas of central and southern England

Fertility clinics gain popularity amid South Korea's low birth rate
Fertility clinics gain popularity amid South Korea's low birth rate
South Korea has been struggling with birth rate amid younger generation choosing to live an independent lifestyle and financial struggles

Ken Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton files for divorce on 'biblical grounds'
Ken Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton files for divorce on 'biblical grounds'
Texas ' Attorney General Ken Paxton has received the final verdict on marriage from wife Angela Paxton

Jane Birkin’s iconic Hermès bag becomes most expensive ever sold at auction
Jane Birkin’s iconic Hermès bag becomes most expensive ever sold at auction
Jane Birkin’s Hermès bag has also become the second most costly fashion item ever sold