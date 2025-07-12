Dan Bongino considers resignation from FBI over Epstein files controversy

Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dan Bongino, has been forced to consider resignation after a heated confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of Epstein files.
According to a source familiar with the incident, Dan has expressed his frustration regarding the Justice Department's decision to not make the notorious case's information public anymore.
The insider noted, "This destroyed his career. He's threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she's fired."
Along with that, the 50-year-old also took the day off on Friday, July 11, fuelling speculations about his resignation.
This came after a Wednesday meeting with Pam and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, where Dan denied leaking any stories about the controversy.
Another tipster, who was briefed on the meeting shared that the meeting "got pretty heated."
"Bondi, [Deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche, Patel and Bongino were on the same page on this all along, until the criticism started to come in," they suggested.
The source further admitted, "Bongino couldn't take it."
Furthermore, the source familiar with DOJ leaders' perspective said the White House is backing the attorney general's decision of not releasing any more files.
The decision was accompanied by a Justice Department statement on Monday asserting that there is no secret Epstein client list and that no further charges against others are warranted.