Skyscraper-sized iceberg sparks emergency warnings in Greenland

A huge iceberg is floating dangerously close to the coast in Greenland.

The massive iceberg is getting closer to a fish factory and a food store, in a town called Innaarsuit and considering this, officials have now warned people to be careful.

The Avannaata Municipality said in a statement, noting, "Emergency services encourage families not to go in a group towards the store, while at the same time asking people with walking difficulties to be extra careful when walking towards the store," as per MailUK.

Emergency service also warned people to be careful when travelling by boat to or from the town because the large iceberg nearby could be extremely dangerous.

They also noted that they are closely watching the iceberg and are ready to take action if it breaks apart which could cause waves and flooding.

As per the reports, the iceberg first arrived near the village about a week ago but then seemed to float aways, however it came back on Monday, July 7 and has stayed in almost the same place since then.

Stunning photos have captured a giant iceberg drifting toward houses near the shore. The iceberg is so massive that it is being compared to the size of a skyscraper.

As a safety step, local workers temporarily closed the fish factory and a nearby small shop.

This event happened only a few weeks after a fisherman saw a rare black iceberg near the coast of Canada.

