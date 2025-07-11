Arizona wildfires force evacuations near Grand Canyon

A fast-spreading wildfire north-west of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona has prompted evacuation for area residents and resulted in the shutdown of the park’s North Rim.
The blazing fire, ignited by lightning on July 9, 2025, has burned roughly 1,000 acres near Jacob Lake.
The fire is not yet under control and is proactively diversifying, explained as "0% contained" by officials.
The combination of raised temperature and dry vegetation has created a hazardous environment, reigniting the fire’s swift advance, parks officials stated.
The worsening condition has prompted officials to issue an extreme heat warning on Friday, July 10, with increased temperatures of up to 115°F (46 °C), and recommend against hiking into the Grand Canyon.
Emergency responders have been fearlessly battling the uncontrolled fire from the ground and in the air using flame retardants.
"Due to the fire's progression toward Jacob Lake, which is now under evacuation orders, all visitors on the North Rim are required to evacuate immediately," Grand Canyon park staff said in an alert issued on Thursday.
The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said on Thursday it was "working diligently with partners to respond to approximately 10 wildfires caused by lightning across the dispatch area".
The wildfire risk expands beyond Arizona.