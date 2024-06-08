Essential tips for staying healthy this summer

As a severe heatwave sweeps across the world, people everywhere are desperately searching for ways to escape the blistering heat.
Amid soaring temperatures, prioritizing health becomes crucial.
However, with the right precautions, you can enjoy the season to the fullest without worrying about illnesses or allergies.
From proper hand hygiene to nourishing your body with wholesome foods, there are plenty of ways to stay healthy and active this summer.
Let's dive into some simple yet effective tips to ensure you make the most of the sunshine while maintaining your health.
Practice good hand hygiene:
A really good way to stay healthy this summer is by keeping your hands clean. Washing them with soap and water removes germs and stops viruses from spreading.
If you can't wash your hands, using hand sanitizer with alcohol works well too.
Eating right:
Alongside washing hands, keeping a healthy lifestyle helps prevent sickness in summer.
Eating lots of fruits, veggies, lean meats, and whole grains boosts your immune system, fighting off viruses and allergies.
Get plenty of sleep:
Getting enough sleep is key to a strong immune system. Aim for 7 to 9 hours each night to help your body battle flu, colds, and allergies and keep you feeling your best.
Boost with supplements:
Consider adding immune-boosting supplements like vitamins C, D, E, and zinc to your routine.
Immune-boosting teas like green tea can also provide a natural health boost.
Stay hydrated:
Drink plenty of fluids, especially water and unsweetened iced tea, to stay hydrated in the summer heat.
Take along a sports drink if you'll be outdoors for an extended period to replenish electrolytes.
Protect your skin:
Wear sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher, hats, and sunglasses to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Seek shade whenever possible to reduce sun exposure.