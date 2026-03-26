Study reveals surprising way Metformin acts on brain

Metformin, a widely used drug for treating type 2 diabetes, may work in ways scientists did not fully understand for more than six decades.
A recent research revealed that drugs directly pose its effect on the brain, opening doors to several new ways of therapies.
For the study, scientists at Baylor College of Medicine detected a brain pathway in which Metformin appears to regulate blood sugar.
Previously, the most commonly used treatment for diabetes was believed to act primarily by minimizing glucose production in the liver and impacting the gut.
However, the latest findings underscores the brain’s major role in controlling whole-body glucose metabolism.
The research discovered that metformin targets a protein called Rap1in the brain’s ventromedial hypothalamus.
They conducted an experiment on mice, Metformin suppressed this protein, assisting to manage diabetes-like conditions.
When Rap1 was absent, metformin no longer showed a similar effect, indicating a direct association.
Moreover, researchers detected certain neurons involved in this process, increasing the possibility of developing more precise treatments in the future.
Scientists stressed the need for further studies to confirm the findings.
Beyond the regulation of blood sugar, Metformin has been associated with broader health benefits, including slowing aspects of aging and supporting brain health.
Experts stated understanding its full mechanism may expand its use and enhance treatment strategies to treat diabetes and related conditions.