Too many antioxidants? Study reveals surprising changes in offspring

Are you someone who frequently consumes antioxidants? If yes, then you must know the risks, as excessive consumption of antioxidants come with a range of risks, as per new study.
A study from Texas A&M University discovered that increased doses of specific antioxidants may affect sperm and lead to developmental changes in offspring.
As per study published in the journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, male mice given these drugs for nearly six weeks went on to have offspring with some notable developmental issues in skull and facial structure.
Though fathers themselves remained healthy, researchers stated.
While there is a difference between the research in animals and people, the findings are alarming for men who regularly consume high-dose supplements, particularly those planning to have kids.
Lead researcher Dr. Michael Golding stated, "When we sat down to think it through, we realized that it makes sense — you take a multivitamin to ensure that you're in balance, but if the thing that you're taking to ensure you're in balance is unbalanced (the dose of antioxidants is too high), then you're not doing a good thing."
Prior studies suggested that high antioxidant consumption can minimise the benefits of exercise.
"Sperm health is another performance metric; it’s just not one that we think about in everyday life," Golding added.
Scientists observed stronger physical changes in female offspring, such as closer-set eyes and smaller skulls.
These traits are usually associated with conditions such as fetal alcohol syndrome.
"There's a very commonly accepted truism in pediatric medicine that the face mirrors the brain, because the brain and the face form at the same time," Golding said.
However, its impact on the brain remains unclear.
The findings show that even supplements that are considered healthy can cause harm if consumed excessively.