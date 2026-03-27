Do birth control methods pose threat to your brain? Study reveals 

Are you concerned about the adverse effects of consuming birth control or contraceptive pills? Whether it raises the risk of a rare brain pressure disorder or not?
A recent study has got you an answer, which says no, it doesn’t raise brain pressure risk, reassuring millions of women using hormonal contraception.
For the study, scientists analyzed 13 investigations involving over 670,000 women with an age of nearly 33. Nearly 53-hundred had the disorder, which is known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension, or IIH.
Much to the relaxation of many women, the analysis found no link between hormonal contraception, including birth control pills, IUDs, implants, injections, and patches—and IIH.
IIH develops after the accumulation of fluid around the brain without any apparent cause, leading to a range of issues, such as severe headaches, vision loss, and more.
It usually affects women in their reproductive years, especially those suffering from obesity, and its exact cause remains unknown.
For years, there were numerous concerns regarding whether hormonal birth control might play a role.
A study author stated, “Our findings can provide reassurance that using hormonal contraception may not be linked to this condition.”
To confirm the results, researchers stressed the need for further studies, especially those in diverse patient groups.