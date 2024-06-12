Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘lowest point’ in his life

Kartik Aaryan is opening up about the ‘toughest’ phase of his life, when he felt like ‘giving up’ everything that he has worked for.
Aaryan, who is currently promoting his new film Chandu Champion, in which he plays India’s first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, talked about how he derived from his own ‘never give up’ attitude to portray Petkar’s ‘champion mentality’ in the film.
Talking to Raj Shamani, Aaryan revealed that his mother was undergoing cancer treatment while he shot for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a film he calls the ‘most important’ of his life, and how it was the lowest point in his life.
“Her cancer phase was the lowest point in my life. That was happening during the shoot of the most important movie of my life (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety),” Aaryan revealed.
The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor added how, at the time, he struggled to go to work with his ailing mother going through intense treatment, but that it was his ‘never give up’ mentality that helped him.
“That was the worst phase of my life. But then, if I didn’t have the never-give-up attitude then I would have given up. I was ready to leave it all,” Aaryan revealed.
The actor further shared that it was his mother’s will and his own mentality that helped him make it through the film’s shooting schedule; the film eventually turned out to be a big hit for Aaryan.