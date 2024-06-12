Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘lowest point’ in his life

Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aayan has revealed the toughest phase of his life

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aayan has revealed the toughest phase of his life

Kartik Aaryan is opening up about the ‘toughest’ phase of his life, when he felt like ‘giving up’ everything that he has worked for.

Aaryan, who is currently promoting his new film Chandu Champion, in which he plays India’s first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, talked about how he derived from his own ‘never give up’ attitude to portray Petkar’s ‘champion mentality’ in the film.

Talking to Raj Shamani, Aaryan revealed that his mother was undergoing cancer treatment while he shot for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a film he calls the ‘most important’ of his life, and how it was the lowest point in his life.

“Her cancer phase was the lowest point in my life. That was happening during the shoot of the most important movie of my life (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety),” Aaryan revealed.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor added how, at the time, he struggled to go to work with his ailing mother going through intense treatment, but that it was his ‘never give up’ mentality that helped him.

“That was the worst phase of my life. But then, if I didn’t have the never-give-up attitude then I would have given up. I was ready to leave it all,” Aaryan revealed.

The actor further shared that it was his mother’s will and his own mentality that helped him make it through the film’s shooting schedule; the film eventually turned out to be a big hit for Aaryan. 

Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘lowest point’ in his life

Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘lowest point’ in his life
Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus

Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus

Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?

Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction

Entertainment News

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Taylor Swift’s heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a ‘swiftie’
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Alia Bhatt expresses her heartbreak over deadly Reasi attack
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Sara Ali Khan makes fashion weekend glamorous with latest look
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Jelly Roll gushes about 'unreal' experience of performing with Eminem
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Salman Khan to gear up for shooting of 'Sikandar' on THIS date
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Indira Krishna thanks him for his 'love and care'
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit laud ‘amazing leader’ Hugh Jackman
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Meghan Trainor discloses her most hated thing about media reporting