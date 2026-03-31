Simone Ashley sparks buzz with debut single announcement

Simone Ashley is ready to win the hearts of her global audience with her voice after proving herself in the acting department.
On Tuesday, March 31, the Bridgerton star sparked excitement as she revealed the release date for her debut single on her social media account.
Ashley shared a behind-the-scenes video of her recording the single and taking promo photos with the caption, "Here we go. April 10th."
While the details of her track are kept under the wrap, the announcement has fans excited about the actress' new venture.
As one fan on X penned, "On top of her many talents she can sing to?? we will be streaming?"
"Pop star Simone Ashley was not on my 2026 bingo card but I'm seated and sat," a second user noted.
"My headphones and speakers are ready," a third fan exclaimed.
Simone Ashley gained fame for her leading role as Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, opposite Jonathan Bailey.
She has reprised her role in Bridgerton Seasons 3 and 4 and is expected to return for Season 5, continuing with her role as the wife of Anthony Bridgerton.
Moreover, fans will be able to see the Picture This actress in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.
Regarding her music career, Ashley released the song titled Cool to be Kind for the soundtrack of The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland.
She also performed a duet with Zayn Malik titled See Me for 10 Lives.