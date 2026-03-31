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Cardi B lands major legal win days after split with ex-Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B broken up in February of this year after welcoming their child in November last year

Cardi B lands major legal win days after split with ex-Stefon Diggs
Cardi B lands major legal win days after split with ex-Stefon Diggs 

After the huge heartbreak, Cardi B has finally taken a sigh of relief as she scored a major legal win in a copyright infringement lawsuit.

On Tuesday, March 31, multiple media reports claimed that the I Like It crooner and her record labels scored a legal win after being sued for allegedly using portions of another artist’s song without permission.

For those unaware, Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, who is also known as Kemika 1956, initially filed suit against Cardi B and her record labels in July 2024.

In their lawsuit, they claimed that the Drip singer and her producers stole their secret sauce by using parts of their 2021 song, Greasy Frybread on her March 2024 hit single, Enough (Miami.)

However, the case was later dismissed due to a lack of personal jurisdiction, as the details were mentioned in the documents by TMZ.

This update came a few months after the singer parted ways before Super Bowl LX in early February 2026, months after welcoming a child together in November last year.

The couple began dating in May 2025 and got separated due to trust issues following alleged betrayals by the American football wide receiver. 

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