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'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 unveiled new poster, release date

The highly anticipated Season 2 of the live-action series is set to premiere after two years and four months of Season 1

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 unveiled new poster, release date
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 unveiled new poster, release date

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for the release of its second season on Netflix, two years and four months after Season 1 debuted.

The second instalment of the live-action, which is set to premiere on June 25, will see Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his squad making their way into the Earth King, taking the fight against the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) to a new level.

During their journey, they will enter the mysterious city of Ba Sing Se, which will be brought to life in the second season.

In a new behind-the-scene video, the cast and crew explore the sets of Bang Se, which was built outdoors by a team led by production designer Michael Wylie.

Discussing the anticipation behind Season 2, executive producer Jabbar Raisani noted, "Our goal for Season 1 was to introduce the audience to this group of characters that were kids in the middle of a war zone."

"And [in] Season 2, we take those kids and they grow. But growth is not a straight line. … They're really trying to figure out who they are," he added.

Season 2 also introduced the fanbase to one of the franchise's most beloved characters, Toph Beifong, a blind earthbending master played by Miyako.

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