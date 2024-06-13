Milei reform sparks violent protest in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires

Milei reform sparked violent protests in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, outside Congress on Wednesday, June 13.
According to BBC, protestors gathered outside Argentina's senate to stop lawmakers from giving the budget-slashing reform an initial approval.
Milei reform is proposed by right-wing President Javier Milei to revive the drowning economy of the country by declaring a state of emergency, weakening down labor rights, and cutting pensions.
Meanwhile, the demonstrators believe that the new reform will adversely affect millions of Argentines.
Protesters chanted, “The country is not for sale, the country is defended," while one banner read: “How can a head of state hate the state?”
The protest turned into a ‘battlefield’ after the police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protestors. On the other hand, the demonstrators threw petrol bombs, and stones and set a car on fire.
As per reports number of protestors got injured during the riot.
However, the reform was preliminarily passed on Wednesday after Vice President Victoria Villarruel broke the tie of 36-36 in the Senate.
After breaking the tie, Vice President and Senate leader Villarruel said, “For those Argentines who suffer, who wait, who do not want to see their children leave the country... my vote is affirmative.”
Now the reform will be returned to the lower house for final approval.