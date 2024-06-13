World

Milei reform sparks violent protest in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires

Milei reform will cut off pensions and weaken labor rights

  • June 13, 2024
Milei reform sparked violent protests in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, outside Congress on Wednesday, June 13.

According to BBC, protestors gathered outside Argentina's senate to stop lawmakers from giving the budget-slashing reform an initial approval.

Milei reform is proposed by right-wing President Javier Milei to revive the drowning economy of the country by declaring a state of emergency, weakening down labor rights, and cutting pensions.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators believe that the new reform will adversely affect millions of Argentines.

Protesters chanted, “The country is not for sale, the country is defended," while one banner read: “How can a head of state hate the state?”

The protest turned into a ‘battlefield’ after the police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protestors. On the other hand, the demonstrators threw petrol bombs, and stones and set a car on fire.

As per reports number of protestors got injured during the riot.

However, the reform was preliminarily passed on Wednesday after Vice President Victoria Villarruel broke the tie of 36-36 in the Senate.

After breaking the tie, Vice President and Senate leader Villarruel said, “For those Argentines who suffer, who wait, who do not want to see their children leave the country... my vote is affirmative.”

Now the reform will be returned to the lower house for final approval.

World News

Modi expresses grief over death of 40 Indian workers in Kuwait block fire
Noam Chomsky hospitalizes after stroke in Brazil
Kuwait foreign worker building fire claims over 35 lives
Elon Musk withdraws case against OpenAI
US adds three Chinese companies to forced 'labor ban' list
Hunter Biden convicted of illegal gun purchase
Russia and Belarus begin second stage of tactical nuclear drills
UK unemployment surges to two-year high despite strong wage growth
Hamas accepts UN plan to end Gaza war, US calls it a ‘hopeful sign’
Boat sinks off Yemen coast, 49 dead, 140 missing
Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima dies in plane crash
UN Security Council to support US Gaza ceasefire proposal