John Torode fired from MasterChef after racist language probe

John Torode fired from MasterChef after racist language probe
John Torode fired from MasterChef after racist language probe

John Torode has been fired from his roles as the presenter of MasterChef after an investigation confirmed that he used a highly offensive racist terms.

In an Instagram post on Monday, July 14, Torode said that he was accused of using racist language and the investigation found the accusation to be true.

The inquiry was originally looking into different allegations against Gregg Wallace but Torode's case came up during that process.

He mentioned that the alleged racist remark was said in a social setting sometime in 2018 or 2019.

He added that the allegation included that the "person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards."

Torode added, "I want to be clear that I've always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I'm shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence."

However, by Tuesday, July 15, the show's production company, Banijay and the BBC both agreed to not to renew Torode's contract.

Meanwhile, the BBC's director general, Tim Davie said that they have not yet decide whether this year's series of MasterChef will happen.

Related
Read more : World

Samuel Haskell, accused of murdering wife, in-laws, found dead in jail
Samuel Haskell, accused of murdering wife, in-laws, found dead in jail
Sam Haskell takes his own life in a jail cell while facing charges of murdering wife and in-laws

Ivanka Trump pens emotional note for mother Ivana on third death anniversary
Ivanka Trump pens emotional note for mother Ivana on third death anniversary
Donald Trump and first wife Ivana Trump end 14-year marriage in messy divorce

1,500 tarantulas in cake boxes leave German customs officers 'speechless'
1,500 tarantulas in cake boxes leave German customs officers 'speechless'
Cologne Bonn Airport finds over 1,500 tarantulas in chocolate sponge cake boxes

NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency
NYC hit with flash flood warnings after New Jersey declares emergency
New Jersey governor declares state of emergency amid heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding

80-year-old man becomes the oldest person to complete ‘toughest’ foot race
80-year-old man becomes the oldest person to complete ‘toughest’ foot race
Bob Becker from Florida finished the Badwater 135 ultramarathon held at the age of 80

Andrea Gibson, Colorado poet, queer activist dies at 49
Andrea Gibson, Colorado poet, queer activist dies at 49
The 'Instead of Depression' poet Andrea Gibson had been treated for ovarian cancer since 2021

Southend Airport crash: All four victims confirmed as foreign nationals

Southend Airport crash: All four victims confirmed as foreign nationals
A document listing the passengers showed that two of them were Dutch pilots and one was a nurse from Chile

Thames Water hosepipe ban announced as UK water shortage worsens
Thames Water hosepipe ban announced as UK water shortage worsens
Anyone caught using a hosepipe during the ban could be fined up to £1,000