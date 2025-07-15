John Torode fired from MasterChef after racist language probe

John Torode has been fired from his roles as the presenter of MasterChef after an investigation confirmed that he used a highly offensive racist terms.
In an Instagram post on Monday, July 14, Torode said that he was accused of using racist language and the investigation found the accusation to be true.
The inquiry was originally looking into different allegations against Gregg Wallace but Torode's case came up during that process.
He mentioned that the alleged racist remark was said in a social setting sometime in 2018 or 2019.
He added that the allegation included that the "person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards."
Torode added, "I want to be clear that I've always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I'm shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence."
However, by Tuesday, July 15, the show's production company, Banijay and the BBC both agreed to not to renew Torode's contract.
Meanwhile, the BBC's director general, Tim Davie said that they have not yet decide whether this year's series of MasterChef will happen.