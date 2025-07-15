Jeff Bezos to Donald Trump: World's most powerful people of 2025

The most powerful people in the world right now are the leaders of one of the strongest countries and economies in the world.
As per the Forbes list, the top three most powerful people in the world right now are the leaders of China, Russia, and the United States.
In fact, most of the people in the top 10 list are politicians, while the others are businessmen.
Interestingly, all of the people included in the most powerful individual in the world list are all seasoned veterans over 35 years old.
Most powerful people in the world
Xi Jinping:
Xi Jinping is not only the president of China but also the leader of the world’s most populated country and the second largest economy in the world.
The 72-year-old, who has a strong control on the only political party in China, the Chinese Communist Party, became the president in 2012 and began making major economic changes with privatisation-friendly reform.
China in March changed its constitution to give more power to Jinping, allowing him to stay president for as long as he wants.
Vladimir Putin:
The Russian President Vladimir Putin is the second most powerful person in the world in 2025, despite the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Born in 1952 in Saint Petersburg, Putin was voted as the world's most powerful person four times between 2013 and 2016.
After serving as the prime minister for a year during Yeltsin's presidency, he took the highest office in 2000.
His global influence partly depends on Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas, as state-owned Gazprom is the largest supplier of natural gas to the European Union.
Donald Trump:
The third person on the list is President Donald Trump, who is currently serving his second term in the office. He is leading the world superpower and the largest economy, with an estimated GDP of $27.721 trillion.
With a real-time net worth of $5.3 billion, most of his fortune came from real estate. He also owns golf courses, mansions, a1991 Boeing 757 private jet, and some other ventures.
The 79-year-old is making an impact on the current dynamics of the world on both the political and economic landscapes.
Angela Merkel:
The only woman in the top 14 powerful people in the world is Angela Merkel, who created history by becoming the first female Chancellor of Germany in 2005.
The 70-year-old in 2018 stepped down as leader of the Christian Democratic Union and decided not to seek another term in 2021.
The retired German politician served as Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021.
The de facto leader of the EU leadership is remembered for her calm yet firm approach.
However, after retirement she has decided to spend a private life and has not been seen much on the political landscape.
Jeff Bezos:
Jeff Bezos has been recently making headlines for his luxurious wedding in Venice with the former American journalist Lauren Sánchez.
The founder of the e-commerce giant Amazon is one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth of $236.8 billion. After stepping down as the CEO in 2021, he now owns only 9% of the company.
He also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company developing rockets.
The 61-year-old pledges to donate $10 billion to climate causes by 2030 through his Bezos Earth Fund.
Other people on the list include Bill Gates, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former CEO of Google Larry Page.